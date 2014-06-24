VIENNA, June 24 Russia's Gazprom
finalised a deal on Tuesday to build a branch of its
controversial South Stream gas pipeline to Austria, in the face
of EU opposition to the project.
The signing of the agreement by the chief executives of
Gazprom and Austrian oil and gas group OMV took place
in Vienna as Russian President Vladimir Putin flew in to the
Austrian capital for a one-day working visit.
South Stream, which will cost an estimated $40 billion, is
designed to carry Russian gas to the centre of Europe, a
continent already dependent on Russia for a third of its gas
needs, on a route that bypasses current transit country Ukraine.
"This investment decision is an investment into the security
of the gas supply for Europe," OMV CEO Gerhard Roiss told a news
conference after the signing.
