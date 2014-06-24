VIENNA, June 24 Russia's Gazprom is in
"constructive" talks with the European Commission about winning
approval for its South Stream gas pipeline project to Europe,
Chief Executive Alexei Miller said on Tuesday at a signing for
the Austrian part of the deal.
Austrian partner OMV said transporting its own gas
from a find in the Black Sea was not covered by the accord.
"Black Sea gas is not part of this agreement," OMV CEO
Gerhard Roiss told reporters at a signing ceremony. "Third-party
access (to South Stream) is an issue that has to be negotiated
with the Commission in Brussels."
Gazprom and OMV agreed on Tuesday to build a branch of the
controversial gas pipeline to Austria in the face of EU
opposition to the project.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Writing by Michael Shields;
Editing by Noah Barkin)