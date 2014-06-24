VIENNA, June 24 Russia's Gazprom is in "constructive" talks with the European Commission about winning approval for its South Stream gas pipeline project to Europe, Chief Executive Alexei Miller said on Tuesday at a signing for the Austrian part of the deal.

Austrian partner OMV said transporting its own gas from a find in the Black Sea was not covered by the accord.

"Black Sea gas is not part of this agreement," OMV CEO Gerhard Roiss told reporters at a signing ceremony. "Third-party access (to South Stream) is an issue that has to be negotiated with the Commission in Brussels."

Gazprom and OMV agreed on Tuesday to build a branch of the controversial gas pipeline to Austria in the face of EU opposition to the project. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Noah Barkin)