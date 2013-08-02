VIENNA Aug 2 Many people believe the Austrian
capital Vienna is friendlier to dogs than it is to children, and
a new service from the city's renowned Hotel Sacher seems to
bear that out.
As of last week, hotel guests who cannot bear to leave their
four-legged friends at home can book into rooms at the Sacher
that have been newly kitted out especially for dogs, with
baskets, doggy blankets, feeding bowls, muzzles and leads.
Dogs play a central role in the lore of the 19th century
hotel. Anna Sacher, the cigar-smoking widow of Eduard Sacher who
took over the hotel aged 23 and turned it into a Viennese
institution, was famously inseparable from her French bulldogs.
Current manager Elisabeth Guertler says it was only natural
that the hotel should provide special facilities for its canine
guests and their owners, who have included former Queen Beatrix
of the Netherlands and fashion designer Valentino.
"There are so many guests, especially women, who travel with
dogs. They are not big dogs, they are dogs that you can bring on
the plane with you in a nice bag. They're also well brought up
dogs, they're not some kind of dirty dogs with fleas," she said.
In the event they do make a mess, the owner will be charged
for the damage, says 63-year-old Guertler, who is also director
of the Spanish Riding School and used to run the Vienna Opera
Ball that is the pinnacle of the city's social calendar.
She rarely travels without her own dog,
one-and-a-half-year-old Ella, a Jack Russell terrier.
Dog-friendly rooms at the Sacher cost a mere 35 euros ($46)
on top of the 400 to 5,000 euros that the hotel charges per
night for its rooms and suites, the best of which overlook the
neighbouring Vienna Opera.
As well as doggy comforts, dog owners will find a rule book
on "animal etiquette" when they check into one of the 40
parquet-floored dog rooms at the Sacher.
Dogs must be kept on leads in the hotel, and muzzled if they
are liable to bite. They are not allowed in the spa, nor in the
plush restaurants, or the cafe where the world-famous Sacher
Torte is served.
Dog food can be purchased from the concierge, but for those
with finer tastes, the hotel chefs will rustle up something
custom-made from the kitchen.
"They should simply order up a tenderloin or a veal
schnitzel from room service," says Guertler. "The dog will
always get the best."
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by Paul Casciato)