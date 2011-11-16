VIENNA Nov 16 Austria's Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG said demand remained strong despite a weakening economy as customers invest to secure long-term supplies.

"The oilfield service industry has remained unaffected by the slowdown of global economic momentum. We see strong demand for high-precision components and downhole tools", Chief Executive Gerald Grohmann said on Wednesday.

The company said order inflow in the first nine months of the year rose to 338.5 million euros ($457.8 million) from 260.2 million a year earlier.

Strong demand for oil and gas in emerging markets, a sharp decline in spare OPEC capacities and lower additional oil supply this year and next has stabilised oil prices at a high level, it noted.

"The currently robust oil price ... is driving the major oil companies' readiness to spend capital for exploration and production projects considered indispensable from a medium to long-term perspective," it added.

It said it remained flexible to meet any changing circumstances in the months ahead. "At the moment, however, SBO does not see any weakening of demand." ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)