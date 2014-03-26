(Fixes attribution in third bullet point)
* Flat has been restored to imperial style
* Butler, carriage, chef available too
* "Red Duchess" may have lived in rooms, palace director
says
By Derek Brooks
VIENNA, March 26 Vienna's opulent Schoenbrunn
Palace, the former summer residence of the imperial Habsburg
family, will open its doors to tourists looking to spend the
night like Emperor Franz Josef and Empress Sisi.
An apartment - once reserved for close relatives of the
court - can be booked from April 30 at a starting price of 699
euros ($960) per person per night. The two-bedroom flat with
kitchen and dining room sleeps four.
Those looking to experience full imperial grandeur - and who
have the cash to spare - can reserve such amenities as a
personal butler, a horse-drawn carriage and an in-suite chef.
The late 17th-century rococo palace was once the secondary
residence of the Habsburg monarchy, which ruled the
Austro-Hungarian empire until 1918.
It is one of Austria's top tourist attractions and
registered 2.9 million visitors last year. In 1996 UNESCO listed
Schoenbrunn and its gardens as a world heritage site, calling it
a remarkable example of Baroque synthesis of the arts.
Austria Trend Parkhotel - which will operate the hotel suite
- hopes to capitalise on this charm and sees the apartment as
attractive to foreign tourists from East Asia and Europe.
"Making the apartment feel like a part of Schoenbrunn
without making it a copy of other rooms was important to the
architect," a spokeswoman for Austria Trend said.
"We looked for furniture that was in the style, but still
making it modern enough for a hotel."
A 400,000-euro revamp updated the apartment to palatial
opulence, with Maria Theresa chandeliers, gold accents, moire
wallpaper and "pineapple damask" motifs.
The red silk damask fabric, mistakenly named after its
semblance to a stylised pineapple, was used exclusively for the
Viennese Court at Schoenbrunn and the Hofburg - the main
Habsburg residence in central Vienna.
The views of the gardens and the hilltop Gloriette pavilion
complete the imperial ambience.
"It is probable that even Elisabeth Petznek, the daughter of
Crown Prince Rudolf and famous as the 'Red Duchess', lived in
these rooms towards the end of the monarchy," said Franz
Sattlecker, managing director of the Schoenbrunn Palace Company.
Petznek, the favorite granddaughter of Emperor Franz Joseph,
rocked the House of Habsburg when she became a committed
Socialist party member.
Immediately before its renovation the hotel suite had been
used as a normal flat, one of around 135 such apartments rented
out on the palace grounds. Prospective tenants apply to join a
waiting list and pay neighbourhood market prices.
Following the downfall of the monarchy, the newly founded
Austrian Republic became the owner of Schoenbrunn and preserved
its rooms as a museum. British forces used the palace as offices
during the post-war Allied occupation of Austria.
($1 = 0.7258 Euros)
(Editing by Michael Roddy)