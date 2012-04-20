VIENNA, April 20 Austrian banks' balance sheets remain relatively weak, posing a major risk for the country in the unlikely event of a severe economic downturn, Standard & Poor's analyst Alois Strasser told a newspaper.

"The fact is that Austrian banks are weakly capitalised by international comparison," he was quoted as saying in an interview published in Die Presse on Friday, reiterating concerns S&P voiced when it downgraded Austria in January.

"They were always at the low end in terms of capitalisation, and even if recapitalisation measures are implemented now and participation capital is converted to equity Austrian banks will not be a lot stronger. They will perhaps be in the lower part of the middle of the pack but that is not especially strong."

Big Austrian banks include Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit unit Bank Austria.

In a severe stress situation that saw a sharp recession, plunging stock markets and a leap in unemployment, Austrian banks' equity would be wiped out, forcing the state to inject capital worth around 23 percent of gross domestic product, Strasser said.

S&P stripped Austria of its top rating primarily given concerns about Europe's ability to master the debt crisis, which led it to downgrade nine countries.

He said Austria's programme that seeks to end budget deficits by 2016 was a step in the right direction but its potential return to a AAA rating depended on how the plan - especially assumptions for revenue from a financial transactions tax and a tax deal with Switzerland - is implemented.

"I still think this is not the final consolidation package," he said.

