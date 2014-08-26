VIENNA Aug 26 Austria's conservative People's
Party has selected Economy Minister Reinhold Mitterlehner to
replace Michael Spindelegger as party leader, who resigned
unexpectedly on Tuesday in a row over tax reform.
Mitterlehner told a news conference after party leaders met
that government minister posts would be decided during
discussions over the next few days. He did not say who would get
the post of finance minister, which Spindelegger held in
addition to the party leadership.
The People's Party is junior partner in a coalition with
Social Democrats.
