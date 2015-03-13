VIENNA, March 13 Austria's coalition partners
have agreed to cut taxes by 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) to
give the stalled economy a boost by increasing consumers'
spending power from next year.
Details of the tax cut deal, finally struck at talks that
went into the early hours of Friday, were due to be presented
after review by party leaders from Chancellor Werner Faymann's
Social Democrats and his conservative partners.
Faymann called the agreement to cut income tax "the biggest
tax reform in post-war Austrian history" and People's Party
leader Reinhold Mitterlehner said, "We have put together a
package that is balanced, stimulates the economy and is
positive."
Local media reported that the cuts would be financed through
cracking down on tax fraud, streamlining government
administration, and raising taxes on property and some
investment income.
Government officials declined to comment ahead of a news
conference scheduled for 1700 GMT.
The coalition last year rolled out starkly different
proposals on how to fund the tax cuts, triggering months of
negotiations.
($1 = 0.9453 euros)
