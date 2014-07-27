VIENNA, July 27 Hutchison Whampoa's
Austrian telecoms unit, Drei, has withdrawn its appeal against
the result of a 2 billion euro ($2.69 billion) frequency
auction, it said on Sunday.
Drei said it withdrew the appeal at the end of June as it
saw signs that some of the auction proceeds would be invested in
broadband infrastructure in Austria.
"We are still convinced that the auction process was illegal
in form and content," Drei's Chief Executive Jan Trionow said in
an emailed statement. "However, the circumstances have changed
in the meantime."
Austria said this week it would invest one billion euros of
the auction proceeds into broadband infrastructure, starting
with 200 million euros in 2016. It would invite offers for
projects through a public tender process, it said.
Both Hutchison and Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile
had said late last year they would appeal against the results of
the auction, which was Europe's most expensive for
fourth-generation frequencies per head of population.
T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a query as to the
status of its appeal.
($1 = 0.7447 Euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by David Evans)