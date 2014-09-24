VIENNA, Sept 24 An Austrian court will decide by
November whether to annul an auction for mobile frequencies
which brought the state 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in 2013,
but which some telecom companies say was flawed, a court
spokesman said on Wednesday.
Hutchison Whampoa's Austrian unit Drei and
Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile appealed against the
results of the auction, which was then Europe's most expensive
for fourth-generation (4G) frequencies per head of population.
The two operators sought a re-run of the auction, arguing
its conditions were designed to maximise returns at the risk of
weakening competition. Each of the three bidding parties was
allowed to bid for up to 50 percent of the spectrum on sale,
meaning one could have been shut out completely - although the
regulator said it would not have allowed that to happen.
Telekom Austria paid the most (1 billion euros),
while Drei emerged with no spectrum in the valuable 800
megahertz range used for long-range communications and for
penetrating the walls of buildings, effectively limiting its
appeal to urban and suburban areas.
Hutchison withdrew its appeal in June after Austria said it
would invest 1 billion euros of the auction proceeds in
improving broadband infrastructure. The government has yet to
clarify how it will proceed on this plan.
A spokesman for the highest administrative court said its
ruling was expected in November. Its finding would be the final
word on the matter and could not be subject to any further
appeal.
Should it decide in favour of T-Mobile's complaint, the
auction would have to be repeated, which could delay the
availability of faster mobile services in Austria, create
uncertainty about the use of frequencies and add costs for the
state and the companies.
A T-Mobile spokesman said the company believed it had a good
legal basis for its complaint which it would not withdraw.
Drei Chief Executive Jan Trionow told reporters the auction
had "significant formal and legal flaws", but added it would be
setback if there was another big delay for the entire industry.
"A new auction would certainly take more than a year," he said.
Austrian telecoms regulator RTR declined comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7785 euro)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Shadia Nasralla;
Editing by David Holmes)