VIENNA Nov 21 An Austrian court is expected to rule in early December on whether to annul an auction of mobile frequencies which brought the state 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in 2013, a court spokesman said on Friday.

The government has promised to invest 1 billion euros of the money to improve access to high-speed Internet in the Alpine country and has said its plans depend on the outcome.

Some telecoms companies involved in the auction challenged the results, saying the process was flawed. The court said in September it expected to rule by November.

A spokesman for Austria's highest administrative court said on Friday its ruling was expected in early December and "definitely this year". Its finding would be the final word on the matter and could not be subject to any further appeal.

Should the court decide in favour of the complaint, the auction would have to be repeated, which could delay the availability of faster mobile services in Austria.

