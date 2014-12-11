* High court says auction methods were appropriate

VIENNA, Dec 11 Austria's highest administrative court rejected on Thursday Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile's attempt to nullify an auction of mobile frequencies which brought the state 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in 2013.

Had it ruled differently, the auction would have had to be repeated, which could have delayed the availability of faster mobile services in Austria and put a hole in Austrian finances. Its ruling is now final.

Hutchison Whampoa's Austrian unit Drei and T-Mobile had appealed against the results of the auction, which was then Europe's most expensive for fourth-generation (4G) frequencies per head of population.

Hutchison withdrew its appeal in June after Austria said it would invest 1 billion euros of the auction proceeds in improving broadband infrastructure.

The Administrative Court ruled the auction was an appropriate way of gauging the value of mobile frequencies even if it led to higher costs than bidders had expected. It also dismissed the argument that the auction improperly affected frequencies that had previously been awarded.

T-Mobile Chief Executive Andreas Bierwirth said he regretted the ruling given the "exorbitant" licensing fees the auction produced -- more than five times what Germany charges and four times what Switzerland takes in.

But at least it provided legal clarity on the rollout of latest-generation mobile services in Austria, he said.

"We are realists and worked urgently on the technical implementation right after the frequency decision despite our legal challenge," he added in a statement.

Infrastructure Minister Alois Stoeger also welcomed the news that dispelled a dark cloud over the auction and paved the way for improving Austria's broadband network from 2015.

Operators had sought a re-run of the auction, arguing its conditions were designed to maximise returns at the risk of weakening competition.

Each of the three bidding parties was allowed to bid for up to 50 percent of the spectrum on sale, meaning one could have been shut out completely -- although the regulator said it would not have allowed that to happen.

Telekom Austria paid the most -- 1 billion euros --while Drei emerged with no spectrum in the valuable 800 megahertz range used for long-range communications and for penetrating the walls of buildings, effectively limiting its appeal to urban and suburban areas.

