* High court says auction methods were appropriate
* Auction raised 2 billion euros for state
* T-Mobile says regrets ruling but hails legal certainty
By Michael Shields
VIENNA, Dec 11 Austria's highest administrative
court rejected on Thursday Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile's
attempt to nullify an auction of mobile frequencies which
brought the state 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in 2013.
Had it ruled differently, the auction would have had to be
repeated, which could have delayed the availability of faster
mobile services in Austria and put a hole in Austrian finances.
Its ruling is now final.
Hutchison Whampoa's Austrian unit Drei and
T-Mobile had appealed against the results of the
auction, which was then Europe's most expensive for
fourth-generation (4G) frequencies per head of population.
Hutchison withdrew its appeal in June after Austria said it
would invest 1 billion euros of the auction proceeds in
improving broadband infrastructure.
The Administrative Court ruled the auction was an
appropriate way of gauging the value of mobile frequencies even
if it led to higher costs than bidders had expected. It also
dismissed the argument that the auction improperly affected
frequencies that had previously been awarded.
T-Mobile Chief Executive Andreas Bierwirth said he regretted
the ruling given the "exorbitant" licensing fees the auction
produced -- more than five times what Germany charges and four
times what Switzerland takes in.
But at least it provided legal clarity on the rollout of
latest-generation mobile services in Austria, he said.
"We are realists and worked urgently on the technical
implementation right after the frequency decision despite our
legal challenge," he added in a statement.
Infrastructure Minister Alois Stoeger also welcomed the news
that dispelled a dark cloud over the auction and paved the way
for improving Austria's broadband network from 2015.
Operators had sought a re-run of the auction, arguing its
conditions were designed to maximise returns at the risk of
weakening competition.
Each of the three bidding parties was allowed to bid for up
to 50 percent of the spectrum on sale, meaning one could have
been shut out completely -- although the regulator said it would
not have allowed that to happen.
Telekom Austria paid the most -- 1 billion euros
--while Drei emerged with no spectrum in the valuable 800
megahertz range used for long-range communications and for
penetrating the walls of buildings, effectively limiting its
appeal to urban and suburban areas.
($1 = 0.8033 euros)
