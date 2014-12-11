BRIEF-Intertech SA FY 2016 net loss widens at 2.6 million euros
* FY 2016 turnover at 30.2 million euros ($32.90 million) versus 28.9 million euros year ago
VIENNA Dec 11 Austria's highest administrative court rejected on Thursday an attempt to nullify an auction of mobile frequencies which brought the state 2 billion euros ($2.49 billion) in 2013.
The decision cannot be appealed.
Hutchison Whampoa's Austrian unit Drei and Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile had appealed against the results of the auction, which was then Europe's most expensive for fourth-generation (4G) frequencies per head of population.
Hutchison withdrew its appeal in June after Austria said it would invest 1 billion euros of the auction proceeds in improving broadband infrastructure. Telekom Austria had paid the most in the auction. ($1 = 0.8033 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)
* ITS NEW MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS HAVE ABANDONED THEIR PLANS TO ADD TO NETWORK CAPITAL GROUP HOLDING NEW ACTIVITIES THROUGH CONTRIBUTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)