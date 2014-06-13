VIENNA, June 13 Austria may see new mobile telecoms operators entering the market in the fourth quarter of this year, the country's telecoms watchdog told journalists on Friday.

"We see very welcome signs that a few market entries are in the offing from new operators," Johannes Gungl said. "We will already see in the fourth quarter who will come here and with what price policies operators will go into the market."

