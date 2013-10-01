* Bidding process ongoing, total close to 2 bln euros
* Final price will come down from last highest bids
* Government has budgeted 600 mln eur from auction
By Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber
VIENNA, Oct 1 Austria's auction for
fourth-generation telecoms frequencies is into its fourth week
with bids already about four times the minimum price set by the
regulator, according to Reuters calculations.
Based on confidential information about the auction from a
source close to the process, conservative calculations show the
total bid volume close to 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion).
"It's going in that direction," said the source when
presented with the calculations.
The regulator had said the price would rise by "a few
percent" in each bidding round.
Three sources with knowledge of the matter said the process
was still going on, and two of them said no fourth player had
emerged to take advantage of cut-rate offers designed to
encourage a new market participant.
When the initial bidding rounds are over, the total will
come down after participants submit sealed bids for combinations
of frequency blocks.
The actual price paid by the winner will approximate to the
second-best offer received, to ensure that the successful bidder
is paying no more than would have been necessary to win, the
regulator said.
"We do not give any estimates. We provide no further
information," a spokeswoman for the regulator said on Tuesday.
The sale will provide a windfall for the new government, to
be formed in coalition talks that are about to start after
weekend elections and which will have to contend with a possible
5.4 billion euro bill for the break-up of troubled state bank
Hypo Alpe Adria.
A high price could also trigger a capital hike at Telekom
Austria - which had been expected to spend 300-400
million euros on the auction - and slow down investments in
building the networks that the new frequencies will enable.
The regulator in the Czech Republic - a country with a
population of 10.2 million compared with Austria's 8.4 million,
aborted its fourth-generation spectrum auction in March after
bids rose above 20 billion crowns ($1.05 billion), on concerns
the operators would have no cash to invest in building networks.
Based on the starting price in the Austrian auction of 526
million euros and bids rising in increments of 2 to 5 percent in
three to four rounds per day since Sept. 9, the bids should
already have reached 2 billion euros.
Former state monopoly Telekom Austria, Deutsche Telekom's
T-Mobile and Hutchison Whampoa's H3G have
been invited to compete for spectrum they need to build LTE
networks, capable of 10 times currently available speeds.
The operators, under threat of being expelled from the
auction if there is any hint of collusion, have been forbidden
even to confirm that they are taking part.
Austria's small and highly competitive market shrunk to
three operators at the start of this year when H3G bought Orange
Austria. Operators have been experimenting in the wake of the
consolidation wtih new tariffs aimed at encouraging customers to
pay more, especially for heavy data usage, but it is not yet
clear whether this is translating into higher revenues.
Telekom Austria made core domestic profit of 903 million
euros last year, T-Mobile Austria made 234 million and H3G 50
million.
Many European operators are still burdened with mountains of
debt following auctions for third-generation (3G) frequencies at
the turn of the century, after take-up of 3G services took far
longer than foreseen to materialise.
Fourth-generation spectrum auctions elsewhere in Europe have
raised 4.5 billion euros in Germany, 3.8 billion euros in the
Netherlands - forcing Dutch operator KPN to cut its
dividend - and 2.3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) in Britain.
The European Commission has proposed new rules allowing it
to block overly costly mobile spectrum auctions, in a plan that
will discussed by EU leaders on Oct. 24.