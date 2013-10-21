VIENNA Oct 21 Telekom Austria will
pay around 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) for new telecoms
spectrum in an auction that will net around 2 billion euros for
the government, a newspaper reported.
Austria's WirtschaftsBlatt, citing well-informed sources,
said Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile Austria would pay
700 million euros and Hutchison Whampoa's H3G would
hand over 300 million.
The Austrian telecoms regulator said it would not provide
any information ahead of a news conference at 1600 GMT on the
matter.
Such a high price could trigger a capital hike at Telekom
Austria, which had been expected to spend between 300 million
euros and 400 million on the auction, and may slow the
operators' ability to invest in building networks based on the
new frequencies.
Yet taking part in the auction is essential for the
country's three operators, who would be unable otherwise to
offer fourth-generation mobile broadband with speeds up to 10
times what is currently available.
Reuters reported last month that bids had reached around 2
billion euros in the auction, which began on Sept. 9 and had
targeted at least 526 million.
The operators, under threat of being expelled from the
auction if there is any hint of collusion, have been forbidden
by the regulator from talking about the sale on pain of being
expelled from the process.
Similar auctions in much larger European countries have
brought in 4.4 billion euros in Germany, 3.6 billion in France,
2.34 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) in Britain and 3.8 billion
euros in the Netherlands.
($1 = 0.7302 euros)
($1 = 0.6178 British pounds)
