VIENNA Oct 25 Austria's telecoms watchdog will
hold a hearing of complaints by operators about the 2 billion
euro ($2.8 billion) auction for fourth-generation frequencies,
which was criticised for being too expensive.
The 4G auction in Europe's most price-competitive telecoms
market raised four times the minimum set by the regulator and
was the most expensive in Europe per head of population.
The head of the regulator, Georg Serentschy, told Reuters on
Friday that the watchdog would hear the operators' complaints at
their request but could not change the auction results announced
this week.
The hearing date is to be decided next week and will be on
either Nov. 4 or Nov. 11, three sources familiar with the
situation told Reuters.
The operators will have to file formal complaints with a
court if they want to pursue their grievances.
Telekom Austria, the country's biggest operator,
grabbed half the spectrum on offer in the auction of at a price
of 1 billion euros, leading to credit downgrades from Moody's
and S&P after the company said it would raise debt to pay for
it.
Hutchison Whampoa's H3G, the country's smallest
carrier, won only 18 percent of the available frequencies for
330 million euros and did not buy any of the valuable 800
megahertz (MHz) spectrum that is ideal for more remote rural
areas.
Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile Austria bought the
remaining 32 percent of the spectrum for 654 million euros,
including a third of the 800 MHz frequencies, with Telekom
Austria taking two thirds.
All three operators have complained about the auction
process, which required them to submit blind bids to prevent
collusion. This required them to bid without knowledge of the
extent of demand for any particular frequency block, thereby
pushing up the price.
"It was extortion," T-Mobile Austria's Chief Executive
Andreas Bierwirth said at an industry event late on Thursday.
But Serentschy said that even when the extent of the demand
was revealed to the bidders in the 39th of the 72 rounds, the
aggressive bidding did not stop.
"There was no reaction to this strategy - they were still
very much on the offensive," he said.
The regulator will present its own analysis of the auction
to the media on Monday.
