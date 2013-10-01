'Star Wars' embraces girl power with new heroine stories, toys
April 13 "Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
VIENNA Oct 1 Austria's auction for fourth-generation (4G) telecoms spectrum is into its fourth week with bids already about four times the starting price, according to Reuters calculations.
Based on confidential information about the auction from a source close to the process, conservative calculations show the total bid volume close to 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion), far above the 526 million the regulator had set as a minimum.
"It's going in that direction," said the source when presented with the calculations.
Three sources with knowledge of the matter said the bidding process was still going on, and two of the sources said no fourth player had emerged to take advantage of cut-rate offers designed to encourage a new market participant.
When the initial bidding rounds are over, the final price will come down after participants submit sealed bids for combinations of frequency blocks. The actual price paid by the winner will approximate to the second-best offer received.
"We do not give any estimates. We provide no further information," a spokeswoman for the regulator said on Tuesday.
April 13 "Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 13 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures were flat on Thursday after the central bank cut rates by an expected 100 basis points but refrained from signaling a steeper reduction ahead. In a unanimous vote, the bank agreed on the deepest cut in nearly eight years, bringing the overnight Selic lending rate to an almost two-year low of 11.25 percent. Despite calls from some politicians and business leaders for the central bank to b