VIENNA Dec 13 An Austrian court turned down a
request on Friday for a preliminary injunction against the
result of an auction for telecoms frequencies.
Hutchison 3G, the smallest of Austria's mobile
operators, had asked for the result of the 2 billion euro ($2.8
billion) auction to be suspended to allow a rerun of the
process, which it had complained was flawed.
The auction was Europe's most expensive so far per head of
population for frequencies that carriers need to build
fourth-generation networks, which already exist in some
countries.
Austria's highest administrative court said H3G had not
presented sufficient evidence that it had suffered
disproportionate harm and there was no urgent public interest in
suspending the result.
Rival T-Mobile Austria has also appealed to the
court, and both operators have separately filed complaints with
the Austrian constitutional court. Rulings on those three cases
are still pending.
Telekom Austria, which won half the spectrum on
offer at a cost of 1 billion euros, has not filed a complaint.
($1 = 0.7271 euros)
