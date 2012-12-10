* BWB spokesman says regulator will appeal cartel court
VIENNA, Dec 10 Austria's competition regulator
is to object to Telekom Austria's acquisition of local
budget brand Yesss, a spokesman told a newspaper, threatening a
broader deal to cut competition in the Austrian mobile market.
Though a spokeswoman for the BWB regulator later said there
was no official decision yet on whether to appeal against the
Austrian cartel court's approval of the deal, the spokesman's
comments increased uncertainty surrounding the two agreements.
The agreement for Telekom Austria to buy Yesss, currently
owned by Orange, is a condition of Hutchison Whampoa's
1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) deal to buy Orange
Austria, which is awaiting approval from the European Union.
"We will appeal the decision," the spokesman for the BWB
told Austria's Wirtschaftsblatt, referring to last month's
ruling by Austria's cartel court, which said that the deal would
not harm competition.
When contacted by Reuters on Monday, the spokesman referred
requests for comment to a colleague, who said that there was no
official decision yet.
"The decision will come at the end of the week or the
beginning of next week," the BWB spokeswoman told Reuters, but
she confirmed that the BWB still had concerns about the deal.
The BWB spokesman had told the newspaper: "A merger (of
Yesss and Telekom Austria) would lead to considerable
disadvantages for consumers and does not promote competition but
rather hinders it, from our point of view, and should therefore
not go ahead."
Yesss has about 740,000 customers and would raise Telekom
Austria's market share to 47 percent from 45 percent. Austria's
cartel court said last month when approving the deal that this
would not make Telekom Austria market-dominant.
Both Telecom Austria and Orange Austria said they had no
comment and had not been informed of any BWB decision to appeal.
POTENTIAL WAY OUT
If the Yesss deal falls apart, it would scupper the
consolidation of Austria's mobile market from four to three
operators. Developments are being watched closely in other
European countries, with companies looking for a signal that
similar deals could happen elsewhere.
Even an unsuccessful appeal would delay approval beyond the
January 31 expiry date of the deal, giving Telekom Austria a
potential way out of an acquisition that looks far less
attractive than it did when it was agreed a year ago.
Telekom Austria has agreed to pay 390 million euros for the
Yesss business, a high price for the cash-strapped company to
pay, but one it judged worthwhile to smooth the way to cutting
the number of carriers in Austria's fiercely competitive market.
Since Telekom Austria agreed to buy Yesss, it has warned on
profits and twice cut its dividend as it seeks to conserve cash
for an auction of mobile frequencies next year and to keep its
credit rating.
In the meantime, Hutchison has offered remedies to the
European Commission, including the opening up of its network for
new entrants to the market, which would reduce the benefits of
consolidation for incumbents.
"The cash and the leverage situation is more serious for
Telekom Austria than market repair," Espirito Santo telecoms
analyst Andrey Hogley told Reuters when the cartel court
approved the Yesss deal last month.
"The damage has been done in the Austrian market and, even
with consolidation, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation) is going to fall a long way next
year."
Austria was among the first countries in Europe to impose
steep cuts to the fees carriers charge one another for
connecting calls, opening the way for aggressive pricing that
has resulted in all-inclusive deals as cheap as 7 euros a month.
The European Commission is due to give its decision on the
Hutchison-Orange deal by Dec. 21.
