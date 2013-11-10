VIENNA Nov 10 A new mobile operator plans to
start up in Austria next year, bringing fresh competition into
the market after Hutchison Whampoa's takeover of
Orange Austria.
Mass Response is the second company to take advantage of
cheap wholesale access to Hutchison's network, which it was
forced to offer as a condition of the takeover that reduced the
number of Austrian mobile network operators to three from four.
Liberty Global's UPC, Austria's biggest cable
operator, also plans to offer mobile services on the back of
Hutchison's network as a so-called mobile virtual network
operator (MVNO), but has not said when it will start.
The chief executive of T-Mobile Austria, the
second-biggest of the country's three network operators after
Telekom Austria, told Reuters this week there might be
room for up to 10 such MVNOs in the market.
He said a price war between the three network operators
might be over and there could be room at the low end of the
market for new entrants with cut-price deals.
Mass Response, a former unit of Telekom Austria, provides
interactive services for television and media companies, for
example for viewers to vote in game show competitions, as well
as call centre and other telecoms services for businesses.
It said on Sunday it now plans to branch out into the
consumer market as well as providing new mobile packages for
business customers and machine-to-machine connections like
telematics in cars or smart utility metering.