VIENNA May 26 Private security staff at Vienna
Airport are suspected of smuggling refugees, mainly
Sri Lankans, through security checks onto flights to the United
States and Britain, Austrian prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Police are investigating 13 private security staff operating
at Vienna Airport over suspicions they abused their access to
security systems. One man from Poland and another from Sri Lanka
have been placed in custody pending an investigation.
British security firm G4S said one of its staff was
under suspicion in the case and had been sacked. The company was
working closely with authorities, it said in a statement.
"We know of 10 trafficking trips, meaning 10 flights between
last autumn and February," said a spokesman for prosecutors in
the town of Korneuburg in Lower Austria province.
He declined to name any companies involved and said it was
not yet clear how many people had been smuggled through security
checks.
The men collected between 7,000 to 9,000 euros
($7,600-$9,800) per person, the spokesman said.
The trafficking scheme, which included using flight tickets
issued to friends and acquaintances, was discovered after
suspects tried to recruit a new accomplice. That person then
contacted the police, the spokesman said.
One person who allegedly paid the suspects was refused entry
into the United States, ringing alarm bells for authorities in
Austria, the spokesman said. Human trafficking carries penalties
of up to 10 years in jail in Austria.
G4S, which runs services from moving cash to protecting
ships, has come under criticism for a number of its contracts,
including its poor performance at the London Olympics in 2012.
($1 = 0.9176 euros)
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Michael Shields in Vienna and
Li-mei Hoang in London; Editing by Katharine Houreld and Raissa
Kasolowsky)