VIENNA, Sept 14 Austria's far-right BZO party
must repay nearly 1 million euros ($1.33 million) it got in
illicit financing from Telekom Austria officials, a
Vienna court ruled while convicting four people in the
influence-peddling case.
The court cleared Telekom Austria ex-deputy chief executive
Rudolf Fischer of wrongdoing, saying he had authorised payments
but did not deliberately take part in the scheme, the Austria
Press Agency reported.
But a former lobbyist for the company, two BZO officials and
an advertising agency employee were sentenced to up to
two-and-a-half years for their roles.
The verdict early on Saturday came in the fourth in a slew
of corruption investigations concerning Telekom Austria, which
local media have dubbed the "political ATM".
Corruption remains rife in Austrian public life, where many
deals are done on the back of friendships and favours, although
a new generation of prosecutors and politicians in the Alpine
republic is trying to change this culture.
The defendants in this Telekom Austria case were charged
with various combinations of breach of trust, money-laundering
and falsifying testimony to a parliamentary committee. No
current company official were involved.
Prosecutors said the company made 960,000 euros in payments,
which appeared in accounts as fees for reports but in fact were
channelled via ad agencies to Joerg Haider's BZO party, then
part of a coalition government, to help finance its 2006
election campaign.
A BZO minister then amended a law that relieved telecoms
operators of having to provide universal access to "0800"
freephone numbers, saving the former state monopoly Telekom
Austria an estimated 10 million euros.
The BZO has shrunk to a shadow of its former self since the
death of Haider, a charismatic firebrand, in a car crash in
2008. Opinion polls suggest it may not get enough support to
return to parliament in a national election on Sept. 29
It has lodged an appeal against being forced to relinquish
the money, which it has put in escrow, APA reported.
Telekom Austria was privatised in 2000 but is still 28
percent state-owned. A new major shareholder, Carlos Slim's
America Movil, with 23 percent of the company, came
onto the scene last year.
Fischer was convicted in two earlier trials of covertly
channelling money to another political party and of share price
manipulation.
($1 = 0.7542 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams)