* FY EBITDA now seen around 1.25 bln eur vs 1.15 bln eur
* Q3 net profit 62 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 67 mln eur
* Wholesale electricity prices stagnate at low level
(Adds details on earnings, background)
VIENNA, Oct 29 Austrian power producer Verbund
raised its full-year core profit forecast on Tuesday
after nine-month results were lifted by proceeds from an asset
swap with E.ON.
Verbund said it now expected 2013 earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 1.25
billion euros ($1.72 billion), up from its previous forecast of
at least 1.15 billion euros.
In the first nine months of the year, Verbund made EBITDA of
1.09 billion euros, a 17 percent increase on the year earlier
thanks to a one-off gain of 1.3 billion euros from the asset
swap that outweighed large writedowns.
Verbund said wholesale electricity prices, which have been
depressed by low demand in Europe and heavy subsidies for
renewable energy in Germany, had stagnated at low levels.
Third-quarter net profit almost halved to 62 million euros,
missing the average forecast of 67 million euros in a Reuters
poll.
The company kept its full-year forecast for net profit of
around 600 million euros.
EBIT slipped 2 percent to 203 million euros and was broadly
in line with the poll average of 201 million, while revenue rose
4 percent to 759 million euros, missing the poll average of 792
million euros.
Verbund shares have risen 14 percent in the last three
months, outperforming the European utilities index by 5
percent, partly because of hopes of German energy policy reform
following elections in September.
($1 = 0.7254 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark
Potter)