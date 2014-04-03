VIENNA, April 3 Austria plans to sell its 51
percent stake in utility Verbund to the government's
state holding company, a magazine reported, in what could be a
first step to privatisation.
Austrian magazine News said the sale of the stake, worth 2.6
billion euros ($3.6 billion) at current market value, would
provide a one-off benefit to the government's budget, which is
under pressure from aid it is providing to struggling banks.
The report on Thursday cited several strategists involved in
the matter and said that Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger
planned to give details in a budget speech on April 29.
The new government has said it plans to reform state holding
company OIAG and may give it more state companies and stakes to
manage so that it can better fulfil its brief of maximising
value for Austria.
Any privatisation would have to be conducted through the
OIAG.
Neither the OIAG nor the Finance Ministry immediately
responded to requests for comment, while a Verbund spokeswoman
declined to comment on the News report, saying it was a matter
for the owner.
The OIAG, which derives income from dividends paid on the
stakes it holds, has a goal to become debt-free by June.
Paying out 2.6 billion euros for Verbund would hamper its
scope to take part in a capital increase that is widely expected
at Telekom Austria, making it easier for major
shareholder Carlos Slim to increase his stake.
($1 = 0.7263 Euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
David Goodman)