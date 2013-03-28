VIENNA, March 28 Partially state-owned Austrian
lender Volksbanken AG said on Thursday it could not
rule out having to ask for more state aid due to external shocks
or harder-than-expected asset sales.
"Can one rule out that, through such shocks or effects, one
would have to ask for state help again? No," Chief Executive
Stephan Koren told a news conference.
Volksbanken earlier posted a fourth-quarter loss and said
its balance sheet shrank by nearly a third last year in a revamp
mandated by the European Union that will take time to complete.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely)