EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
VIENNA, July 23 Austria's partly state-owned Volksbanken AG (OVAG) has strengthened its Core Tier 1 capital by 153 million euros ($202 million) thanks to a debt swap, it said on Tuesday.
The bank, which is undergoing a radical restructuring ordered by the European Union, had offered last month to swap some of its debt to help improve its capital structure.
"With the proceeds generated, OVAG has provided itself with considerable scope for a responsible and rapid reduction of assets," the bank said in a statement, adding that it still expected to make a loss this year.
The restructuring plan requires Volksbanken, in which the Austrian government bought a 43 percent stake in a rescue operation last year, to wind down or sell more than 10 billion euros worth of non-core operations. ($1=0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.