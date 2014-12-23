BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
VIENNA Dec 23 Owners of part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG (VBAG) approved in principle on Tuesday plans to wind the bank down to head off a looming capital gap, the lender said.
It also said that the European Central Bank had announced a draft decision requiring the Association of Volksbanks - which groups the regional banks that own a majority of flagship VBAG - to maintain a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 14.63 percent of risk-weighted from July 26, 2015.
Volksbanken, in which the state has a 43 percent stake after a 2012 rescue, announced in October it would hand over some assets to one of the regional banks that own a 52 percent majority and then wind down the rest of its assets over years. The move still requires regulatory approval. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by William Hardy)
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.