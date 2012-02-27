(Combines stories, adds background)

VIENNA Feb 27 Austria's Volksbanken AG will be partly nationalised and its minority shareholders will see their equity cut by up to 70 percent as part of a package to get the loss-making bank back on its feet, the lender said on Monday.

Regional banks will remain majority owners of Volksbanken AG (OeVAG) after the exercise, which calls for the Austrian state to inject 250 million euros ($335 million) and the regional banks at least 230 million euros, it said in a statement.

One financial source said the state would get a direct stake of more than 40 percent in OeVAG via the transaction.

The finance ministry said Austria planned to use "contributions" from the country's banking sector to finance the fresh state support.

The Austria Press Agency said the country would raise the tax that all banks have to pay by 25 percent until 2017. "No additional burden will arise for taxpayers," it quoted Deputy Finance Minister Andreas Schieder as saying.

Ratings agencies have cited Austria's relatively large financial sector as a risk to its sovereign debt rating. Standard & Poor's has already stripped Austria of its AAA rating and Moody's has warned it might do the same.

More than 60 Austrian regional banks own 60.8 percent of OeVAG, Germany's DZ Bank Group 23.4 percent, insurer Ergo 9.4 percent and Raiffeisen Zentralbank 5.7 percent.

Volksbanken got 1 billion euros in non-voting capital from the state in 2009 which will now be chopped by up to 700 million euros.

Add in 250 million in fresh state capital and 100 million more in asset guarantees and the bill for the latest state support surpasses 1 billion euros.

Volksbanken's inability to start repaying aid on time meant the government had the option to convert the funds into equity.

But Finance Minister Maria Fekter had repeatedly said she would prefer not to nationalise a third bank after the state had to take over OeVAG unit Kommunalkredit and Hypo Group Alpe Adria as the financial crisis raged.

Loss-making Volksbanken, which failed the EU stress tests of big banks last year, was excused this year from the European Banking Authority target for key banks to have core Tier 1 capital of 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-2012.

Volksbanken would have needed an extra 1.05 billion euros in capital to reach the EBA goal. Its core Tier 1 ratio had been around 5.5 percent.

Monday's news came after minority shareholders backed by Austrian officials blocked a plan to spin off healthy assets at Volksbanken into a new entity majority owned by the regional banks, two sources close to the matter said.

That means it was back to the original plan for OeVAG to sell or wind down non-core assets.

The bank this month sold its eastern European arm VBI to Russia's Sberbank in a drive to shrink back to health.

Vienna-based Volksbanken will now proceed with its plan to form a mutual liability association with its regional bank shareholders, it said.

The plan - modelled on Dutch lending cooperative Rabobank - would let it consolidate the regional banks' capital while keeping them as separate entities.

Austria faces another bank bill when terms of Greece's debt restructuring become final. It is ready to provide more aid to KA Finanz, the "bad bank" split off from Kommunalkredit, should writedowns on its Greek debt portfolio require it.

The amount of any additional aid depends on the outcome of talks on private sector involvement in restructuring Greece's sovereign debt.

Kommunalkredit Austria, the "good" part of the lender Austria had to nationalise in 2008, has said it could weather any hit on its Greek debt holdings without more state aid. ($1=0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Greg Mahlich)