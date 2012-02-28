VIENNA Feb 28 Austria had to raise the special tax it levies on banks to help fund its rescue of ailing Volksbanken AG because it cannot derail its drive to reform public finances, a top finance ministry official said.

"Jeopardising the (budget) consolidation path was not possible because that would have meant bigger problems for Austria," Deputy Finance Minister Andreas Schieder said in a radio interview on Tuesday.

Ratings agencies have cited Austria's relatively large financial sector as a risk to its sovereign debt rating. Standard & Poor's has already stripped Austria of its AAA rating and Moody's has warned it might do the same.

Schieder was speaking a day after news that Volksbanken will be partly nationalised in a rescue that will cost the state more than 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in writedowns, fresh capital and guarantees.

The government intends to raise the bank tax by a quarter until 2017 to fund its costs in the bailout.

"It is simply a matter of fairness that the sector that benefits from stability in the financial sector also makes a contribution," Schieder said, adding competition among banks would prevent them from passing the levy on to customers.

Asked if the 750 million euros to be raised by the extra levy would suffice, he said: "It will be and must be enough."

Schieder said it was "almost unfair" to ask him to rule out more such bailouts for other Austrian banks but added: "Volksbanken was our last problem child... I see the other banks - the big Austrian banks - as very stable and organised in a sustainable way."

Austria's big lenders include Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International and its unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank, and UniCredit unit Bank Austria.

The bank tax introduced last year aims to raise around 500 million euros a year, It is based on lenders' adjusted total assets and ranges from zero for less than 1 billion in assets to 0.085 percent for assets over 20 billion euros. ($1=0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)