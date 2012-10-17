VIENNA Oct 17 Austrian prosecutors are reviewing whether to reopen an investigation into alleged financial mis-statements at Volksbanken AG (OVAG), now partially state-owned after a rescue this year, they said on Wednesday.

The Vienna-based unit that investigates white-collar crime had effectively dropped a probe of the bank prompted by a complaint from a right-wing member of parliament, the prosecutors' spokesman Erich Mayer said.

"We have now got a new submission and we are reviewing whether we will find a reason to resume (the investigation) in regard to balance sheet falsification," he said, declining to say who had come forward with the new allegation.

"We are not yet investigating. We are reviewing whether there are grounds to reopen the investigation that was dropped and continue to investigate," he added.

Volksbanken declined to comment.

The newspaper Der Standard earlier said that investigators were looking at accounting for credit default swaps and other structured products in OVAG's bank book. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)