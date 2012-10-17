VIENNA Oct 17 Austrian prosecutors are
reviewing whether to reopen an investigation into alleged
financial mis-statements at Volksbanken AG (OVAG),
now partially state-owned after a rescue this year, they said on
Wednesday.
The Vienna-based unit that investigates white-collar crime
had effectively dropped a probe of the bank prompted by a
complaint from a right-wing member of parliament, the
prosecutors' spokesman Erich Mayer said.
"We have now got a new submission and we are reviewing
whether we will find a reason to resume (the investigation) in
regard to balance sheet falsification," he said, declining to
say who had come forward with the new allegation.
"We are not yet investigating. We are reviewing whether
there are grounds to reopen the investigation that was dropped
and continue to investigate," he added.
Volksbanken declined to comment.
The newspaper Der Standard earlier said that investigators
were looking at accounting for credit default swaps and other
structured products in OVAG's bank book.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)