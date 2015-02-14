VIENNA Feb 14 The European Central Bank has
quietly dropped its draft minimum capital target for Austria's
Volksbanken as the group moves to wind down its
flagship unit by mid-year, the newspaper Der Standard reported,
citing unnamed regulatory sources.
The ECB in December had given the Association of Volksbanks
- which groups flagship Volksbanken AG (VBAG) with the regional
banks that own a majority - a draft target to maintain a common
equity tier 1 (CET1) capital adequacy ratio of 14.63 percent of
risk-weighted assets from July 26, 2015.
The Association had a CET1 ratio of 11.5 percent at the end
of September.
Der Standard said "the ECB has informally rescinded its
informal draft. The 14.6 percent target does not exist in this
form any more" because Austrian officials had been able to
persuade the ECB that the spin-off could not go any faster.
A Volksbanken spokeswoman said she could not comment on
regulatory issues.
Owners of part-nationalised VBAG have approved in principle
plans to turn the lead institute into a "bad bank", relieving
pressure on the regional lenders that own 52 percent of VBAG.
By relinquishing its banking licence VBAG would be freed
from minimum capital requirements for banks, and simply run off
its remaining assets over the years to come while paying off its
debts.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)