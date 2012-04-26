Wien, 26. Apr Ailing Austrian bank Volksbanken AG (OVAG) needs to get its house in order before it can consider seeking a strategic partner, according to the man who is overseeing a state backed rescue for OVAG and other bank industry aid from the taxpayer.

Impairments on businesses in eastern Europe, losses on Greek debt and bad loans slammed Volksbanken, once Austria's fourth-biggest bank, which failed last year's European stress tests and lost 1.35 billion euros ($1.78 billion) in 2011.

The looming loss and slow pace of restructuring prompted Austria in February to launch a bailout that will cost the state more than 1 billion euros in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.

An OVAG shareholders' meeting on Thursday was poised to approve the measures, which will give the state a stake of up to 49 percent. OVAG's five dozen regional bank shareholders are also injecting fresh capital and will keep a majority.

Analysts have speculated that a propped-up OVAG, now launching a mutual liability pact with its regional bank owners along the model of Dutch cooperative Rabobank, could merge with rival BAWAG PSK, link up with Raiffeisen or be sold to a foreign lender.

But former central banker Klaus Liebscher, head of the FIMBAG agency that oversees state aid to banks, said it was premature to discuss such a step.

"Surely the goal now is a fourth option, namely to see the entire (Volksbanken) sector including (OVAG) as one institute," he told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

"That is why I think for now one will push for this kind of standalone solution. We will certainly consider later whether it makes sense to address a strategic partner but I think it is too early for this now."

He said a revamped OVAG certainly had the chance to survive in the long run based on the figures he had seen.

Austria has said it aims to sell its OVAG stake by 2017 after digesting the rescue that it is asking other banks to help finance via higher banking levies.

Austria had nationalised lenders Kommunalkredit in 2008 and Hypo Alpe Adria a year later and tried in vain to avoid a similar step at OVAG.

But Liebscher said taking a direct stake in OVAG was the way to go rather than providing non-voting partipation capital to shore up bank balance sheets, as Vienna done for Raiffeisen, Erste Group, OVAG and BAWAG as the financial crisis raged.

($1 = 0.7585 euros)