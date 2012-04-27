VIENNA, April 27 Hans Joerg Schelling, a management consultant and former conservative member of parliament, was elected chairman of troubled Austrian lender Volksbanken AG, in which the state just got a 43 percent stake.

After a bumpy shareholders meeting that lasted well into Thursday night, Schelling emerged as head of the group's supervisory board.

Schelling, deputy head of Austria's influential Chamber of Commerce, now gets to oversee the loss-making bank's efforts to get back on its feet.

The bank did not announce who would succeed Gerald Wenzel as chief executive. Sources close to the situation have said former BAWAG PSK executive Stephan Koren was expected to get the post.

After hours of wrangling, shareholders approved as expected a recapitalisation exercise that gives the state a 43.3 percent stake in Volksbanken after a bailout that will cost the state more than 1 billion euros in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.

It came a day after another billion-euro bailout for state-owned "bad bank" KA Finanz prompted by writedowns on its Greek debt and exposure to credit derivatives.

Impairments on businesses in eastern Europe, losses on Greek debt and bad loans slammed Volksbanken, once Austria's fourth-biggest bank, which failed last year's European stress tests and lost 1.35 billion euros in 2011.

