VIENNA Feb 21 Partially state-owned Austrian lender Volksbanken AG does not need more state aid, it said on Thursday in response to a magazine story suggesting its debt load and problems in Romania could require extra funding.

A bank spokesman said Volksbanken was "absolutely not" in talks about securing another bailout.

Chief Executive Stephen Koren has repeatedly refused to rule out the bank might need more aid "but that is not the case now," the spokesman said.

Austria took a 43 percent stake in the lender last April as part of a rescue that cost taxpayers more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.

Citing internal bank calculations, Format magazine said Volksbank Romania had a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio above 30 percent on its loan book of around 3 billion euros.

"Romania is definitely a challenge. We have made no secret of this," the spokesman said, but added its NPL rate there was 23-24 percent, had been stable for a year and was actually improving marginally.

It has already written down its 51 percent stake in the Romanian unit to one euro.

The Romanian unit, now deconsolidated from the group, has also been repaying loans to the parent on time so there is no need to take any charges for this, he added.

Aid to struggling lenders such as Volksbank, "bad bank" KA Finanz and Hypo Alpe Adria has made Austria run bigger public deficits than hoped in 2012 and 2013 as the economy performs less well than expected.

