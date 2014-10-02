VIENNA Oct 2 Part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG may shift toxic assets into a "bad bank" under a new rescue plan to address a capital shortfall, newspaper Der Standard reported on Thursday, without citing any sources.

That would avoid the state, which has a 43 percent stake in Volksbanken after a 2012 rescue, having to inject any more capital into the bank, it said.

Sources close to the situation told Reuters in August that Volksbanken, which has already got 1.35 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in public aid, does not have enough capital to pass the European Central Bank's (ECB) stress test of big euro zone lenders.

A bank spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said this week that Austria was preparing a response that does not involve state aid in case Volksbanken fails the stress test, the results of which come out this month.

The ECB is examining whether about 130 of the euro zone's top banks have properly valued their assets and have enough capital to withstand future crises, in a bid to banish doubts about their health six years on from the global credit crunch.

Der Standard also said Volksbanken was making progress towards merging the dozens of regional savings banks that own a majority stake in the group into nine regional players plus three specialised institutions.

Resistance to the merger plan among the regional banks had now been broken, the paper said, adding an announcement of a deal could come on Thursday.

