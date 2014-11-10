VIENNA Nov 10 The dozens of regional banks that own Volksbanken AG have given the green light to a streamlining plan to reduce costs after it failed last month's euro zone banking stress tests, the part-nationalised Austrian lender said on Monday.

The mergers among the 42 Volksbanks are to be wrapped up by 2017, creating eight new regional banks - one less than originally planned - and three specialist lenders.

The flagship bank's business will be passed on to the new regional entity in Vienna before the group winds down Volksbanken AG's (VBAG) remaining assets over the years ahead.

The group's plan on how to address the 865 million euro ($1.1 billion) capital shortfall in the stress tests was due to be submitted to supervisory authorities on Monday. Bank officials have said the blueprint will be based on the wind-down plan outlined last month on the basis that it will receive no further state aid.

"The Association of Volksbanks is making a major contribution to the consolidation of the banking landscape in Austria, laying the foundations for better cost structures, a stronger presence on the market and greater earning power," Volksbanken Chief Executive Stephan Koren said in a statement.

The plan still requires regulatory approval. The bank said that its proposals had not been drawn up with input from the European Central Bank, which conducted the stress tests before it takes on direct supervision of the euro zone's biggest banks this month.

Volksbanken has been left with few alternatives to a major restructuring in light of Austria's opposition to the provision of more state aid, on top of the 1.35 billion euros already given, and the regional banks' unwillingness to chip in.

The streamlining will see the flagship Volksbanken relinquish its bank licence, becoming a "bad bank" no long covered by minimum regulatory capital requirements, relieving pressure on the rest of the group. (1 US dollar = 0.8012 euro)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)