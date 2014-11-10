VIENNA Nov 10 The dozens of regional banks that
own Volksbanken AG have given the green light to a
streamlining plan to reduce costs after it failed last month's
euro zone banking stress tests, the part-nationalised Austrian
lender said on Monday.
The mergers among the 42 Volksbanks are to be wrapped up by
2017, creating eight new regional banks - one less than
originally planned - and three specialist lenders.
The flagship bank's business will be passed on to the new
regional entity in Vienna before the group winds down
Volksbanken AG's (VBAG) remaining assets over the years ahead.
The group's plan on how to address the 865 million euro
($1.1 billion) capital shortfall in the stress tests was due to
be submitted to supervisory authorities on Monday. Bank
officials have said the blueprint will be based on the wind-down
plan outlined last month on the basis that it will receive no
further state aid.
"The Association of Volksbanks is making a major
contribution to the consolidation of the banking landscape in
Austria, laying the foundations for better cost structures, a
stronger presence on the market and greater earning power,"
Volksbanken Chief Executive Stephan Koren said in a statement.
The plan still requires regulatory approval. The bank said
that its proposals had not been drawn up with input from the
European Central Bank, which conducted the stress tests before
it takes on direct supervision of the euro zone's biggest banks
this month.
Volksbanken has been left with few alternatives to a major
restructuring in light of Austria's opposition to the provision
of more state aid, on top of the 1.35 billion euros already
given, and the regional banks' unwillingness to chip in.
The streamlining will see the flagship Volksbanken
relinquish its bank licence, becoming a "bad bank" no long
covered by minimum regulatory capital requirements, relieving
pressure on the rest of the group.
(1 US dollar = 0.8012 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)