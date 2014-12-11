VIENNA Dec 11 The planned conversion of
Austria's Volksbanken AG (VBAG) into a "bad bank"
will trigger around 505 million euros ($629 million) in
writedowns this year, the part-nationalised lender said on its
website.
VBAG, which failed this year's stress test of big European
banks' ability to withstand shocks, said in October it planned
to wind itself down next year to avoid a looming capital crunch
it was struggling to plug.
The alliance of regional banks that owns a majority stake
will go on.
The change to a bad bank, subject of an extraordinary
shareholders meeting on Dec. 23, means the lender needs to
change its valuation methods and book writedowns, it said.
It said the Financial Market Authority ordered it last week
to add an agenda item on "possible capital measures" for the
shareholders meeting.
Austria has a 43 percent stake in Volksbanken, which has
received 1.35 billion euros in state aid so far and has said it
aims to avoid needing any more.
($1 = 0.8029 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)