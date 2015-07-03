VIENNA, July 3 Austria's Volksbanken AG (VBAG)
officially closed its doors as a bank on Friday after getting
restructuring approval from European authorities as part of a
wind-down plan that began with a 1.35 billion euro ($1.5
billion) rescue three years ago.
Volksbanken, crushed in the financial crisis following a
break-neck expansion into eastern Europe, surrendered its
licence at noon and became a "bad bank" called Immigon
Portfolioabbau, whose sole goal is to sell 7 billion euros in
assets left from the VBAG empire.
Under Stephan Koren, brought in by the government to
stabilise the crisis-stricken bank, Austria's Association of
Volksbanks has compressed some 51 banks into 10, with Volksbank
Wien-Baden now leading the constellation of lenders with some 31
billion euros in combined assets.
The Austrian state owns a 43 percent stake in VBAG, the
former flagship bank in the association, which was left waiting
until Friday for official approval from several European
authorities before it could hand in its licence.
Before winding down, the association required approval from
the European Central Bank (ECB), the European Commission,
European competition authorities, and Austria's FMA market
watchdog. The final confirmations arrived on Friday, Volksbanken
said.
On Thursday, the Commission was the first to publicly give
the green light, saying the association's restructuring made the
group viable in the long-term without further state support.
Winding down VBAG will relieve pressure on the other
regional lenders in the association, which owns 52 percent of
VBAG.
It also cures one headache for the Austrian government,
which is struggling separately to wind down Heta, the state
vehicle for failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria, which declared a
capital shortfall of some 7 billion euros at the end of 2014
after writing down overvalued assets.
Last year, the ECB ordered the Volksbanken group to
strengthen its balance sheet by July 2015 to plug a capital hole
exposed by a health check on euro zone banks, a demand that
ultimately led Volksbanken to voluntarily wind itself down
instead of seeking new capital.
The association expects to earn some 200 million euros in
profit a year, a quarter of which it will use to repay the
Austrian government, to which it owes some 300 million euros for
aid received during the crisis.
