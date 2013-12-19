VIENNA Dec 19 Austria's partly nationalised Volksbanken AG (VBAG) may need to boost its capital to meet regulatory requirements, it said on Thursday.

Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA) has informed Volksbanken in a draft decision that it must meet a total capital ratio of 13.6 percent, the bank said in a statement.

It said the exact deadline for it to comply would be set by the FMA "at a later stage".

Volksbanken, one of six Austrian lenders due to come under direct European Central Bank supervision next year, said it had a total capital ratio under Basel II standards of 15 percent as of the end of October.

"This ratio will decline in future due to the changeover from Basel II to Basel III, as well VBAG's loss on a single entity level for the business year 2013, which will likely exceed 200 million euros ($273 million)," it said.

"Additional capital measures are being evaluated in order to meet a possible capital requirement." ($1 = 0.7316 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kevin Liffey)