VIENNA Dec 19 Austria's Volksbanken will buy back 212 million euros' ($280 million) worth of the 300 million in hybrid notes it had offered to buy, it said on Wednesday.

The partly state-owned bank had offered to buy back the subordinated lower tier II notes due in 2016 at 75 percent of face value to improve its capital structure. ($1 = 0.7568 euros)

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Louise Heavens)