UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
VIENNA Dec 19 Austria's Volksbanken will buy back 212 million euros' ($280 million) worth of the 300 million in hybrid notes it had offered to buy, it said on Wednesday.
The partly state-owned bank had offered to buy back the subordinated lower tier II notes due in 2016 at 75 percent of face value to improve its capital structure. ($1 = 0.7568 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
WASHINGTON, June 2 A former tuna company executive faces one charge of conspiring with officials from other tuna companies to fix the price of canned seafood from 20D11 to 2013, according to a court filing.