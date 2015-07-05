(Adds dropped word "million" in fourth paragraph)
VIENNA/FRANKFURT, July 5 German asset manager
Union Investment plans to buy most of the assets left over from
the empire of Austria's Volksbanken, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Sunday, confirming a report in
German markets daily Boersen-Zeitung.
Volksbanken, crushed in the financial crisis after a
break-neck expansion into eastern Europe, closed as a bank on
Friday and became a "bad bank" called Immigon, with the sole
purpose of seling 7 billion euros ($7.78 billion) of assets.
Union Investment will buy Immigon's Volksbank Invest
Kapitalanlagegesellschaft and Immo Kapitalanlage units, which
the Boersen-Zeitung said had between 5 billion euros and 6
billion euros of assets under management.
One of the sources said that Union Investment would pay a
mid-double-digit million euro sum for the businesses.
The sale will cure one headache for the Austrian government,
which owns 43 percent of Immigon and is separately struggling to
wind down Heta, the state vehicle for failed lender Hypo Alpe
Adria.
Most of the rest of Immigon is owned by other regional
lenders in the Austrian Volksbank association.
Immigon and Union Investment declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8999 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Kathrin Jones; Writing by
Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)