VIENNA, Sept 18 Holy water at religious shrines
and churches in Austria is often contaminated with faecal matter
and bacteria, researchers have found, advising the faithful not
to drink it, especially in hospital chapels.
Scientists at Vienna University medical school's Institute
of Hygiene and Applied Immunology came to the conclusion after
analysing the water quality at 21 "holy" springs and 18 fonts at
churches and chapels at various times of year.
Only 14 percent of the water samples from holy sources
showed no faecal contamination, and none of the springs could be
recommended as a source of drinking water, the study presented
to a conference in Vienna this week found.
The springs held not only faecal contamination - likely the
result of poor hygiene - but many also had agricultural nitrates
and bugs that can cause inflammatory diarrhoea.
"We need to warn people against drinking from these
sources," microbiologist Alexander Kirschner said in the study.
Kirschner said the healing effects ascribed to holy sources
arose from the hygienic conditions of the Middle Ages, when
water quality in urban areas was generally so poor that people
constantly contracted diarrhoea or other conditions.
"If they then came across a protected spring in the forest
that was not as polluted and drank from it for several days,
their symptoms would disappear. So although in those days they
were drinking healthier water, given the excellent quality of
our drinking water today, the situation is now completely
reversed."
The study noted some ways to help address the problem,
including regularly replacing holy water in church fonts.
One Italian priest has invented a holy water dispenser that
dispenses drops of holy water rather than having the faithful
dip a hand in, it noted.
