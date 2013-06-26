VIENNA, June 26 The cost for lighting group Zumtobel of closing two magnetics plants in Austria and Australia would be 10-15 million euros ($13-20 million), the company's chief executive told Reuters.

"These are plants in a technology where we have been saying for some time that the technology has no chance of survival," Harald Sommerer said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. "We calculate the costs at 10 to 15 million euros."

Zumtobel said on Tuesday it was withdrawing from magnetics. It said it would close a plant in the Austrian province of Styria and might close another site in Melbourne, Australia, if a potential investor did not come through.

