VIENNA, June 26 The cost for lighting group
Zumtobel of closing two magnetics plants in Austria
and Australia would be 10-15 million euros ($13-20 million), the
company's chief executive told Reuters.
"These are plants in a technology where we have been saying
for some time that the technology has no chance of survival,"
Harald Sommerer said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. "We
calculate the costs at 10 to 15 million euros."
Zumtobel said on Tuesday it was withdrawing from magnetics.
It said it would close a plant in the Austrian province of
Styria and might close another site in Melbourne, Australia, if
a potential investor did not come through.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
