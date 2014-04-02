FRANKFURT, April 2 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel will have to find a partner for its U.S. operations or shut the business, its chief executive said at an investor presentation in Frankfurt.

"For the USA, we have two options: shut it down or look for a partner," Ulrich Schumacher said after the company announced cost-cutting measures and new mid-term profitability targets on Wednesday.

Zumtobel makes about 3 percent of its sales in the Americas.

(Reporting by Sabine Wollrab; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)