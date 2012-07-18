VIENNA, July 18 Austrian Airlines will resume
service to Tehran next month after resolving a sanctions-linked
refuelling issue that forced it to halt flights to the Iranian
capital in mid-June, the carrier said on Wednesday.
AUA, a unit of Deutsche Lufthansa, will start
service three times a week from Aug. 22 and resume five flights
a week in September, a spokesman for the airline said.
It had suspended service on June 15 because it could not be
sure of getting its planes refuelled in Iran, which is subject
to international sanctions over its disputed nuclear programme.
"There were talks. The supply of fuel is assured again so we
can fly again," the spokesman said, declining to identify its
local fuel supplier in Tehran.
Other European airlines including Lufthansa had maintained
service to Tehran using long-range jets that did not need to
refuel for return trips.
In June last year, Iran said it would take action against
"inhuman" sanctions that made it harder for its passenger planes
to refuel abroad and buy spare parts.
The Islamic state has denied Western allegations that it may
be seeking to develop the capability to make nuclear weapons,
saying its atomic programme is purely peaceful.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)