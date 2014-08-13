BRIEF-Moody's: Low interest rates pose risks to global insurance industry's profitability
* Moody's: Low interest rates pose risks to global insurance industry's profitability despite recent rise, but us less exposed than other regions
* Downgrades Erste, RZB and Bank Austria
* Applied one-notch negative adjustment for the banks
* New law causes uncertainty over state support, S&P says (Adds background, detail)
FRANKFURT, Aug 13 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's has downgraded three systemically important Austrian banks - Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich, Erste Group and Unicredit Bank Austria - in response to new bail-in legislation.
In a statement on Wednesday S&P said its move follows the July 31 imposition of a law that will wipe out the claims of subordinated debt holders in nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria despite a debt guarantee from the State of Carinthia.
The Austrian government's decision to impose losses on Hypo's subordinated debtholders indicates that the authorities' stance towards supporting systemically important banks is wavering, S&P said.
"In our view, the new law indicates reduced predictability of extraordinary government support for systemically important banks, and for banks' hybrid capital instruments and grandfathered debt, than we previously envisaged," S&P said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The negative outlooks on three banks reflect our view that the likelihood of state support could diminish further, as well as bank and industry-specific factors," S&P added.
S&P applied a one-notch negative adjustment to its ratings on the three banks.
It lowered the long and short-term counterparty credit ratings of Erste Group Bank to A-/A-2, from A/A-1, and of Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich to A-/A-2 from A/A-1.
S&P also lowered the long-term counterparty credit rating on UniCredit Bank Austria to BBB+ from A-, while affirming the A-2 short-term rating.
The outlook on all three banks is negative, S&P said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)
* Moody's: Low interest rates pose risks to global insurance industry's profitability despite recent rise, but us less exposed than other regions
SEOUL, April 27 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday said it expected earnings to further improve in the current quarter, after it reported its best quarterly profit since 2013 thanks to a memory chip boom.