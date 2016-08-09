(Adds details, Post comment, background)

VIENNA Aug 9 Turkish parcel delivery firm Aras Kargo said on Tuesday it wanted to get rid of Austrian Post as a shareholder and repeated its offer to buy back its stake in the firm, saying political tensions had made their already difficult ties worse.

The dispute emerged in June when Austrian Post said it would exercise an option to buy a 50 percent stake in Aras Kargo from the founding Aras family in addition to the 25 percent stake it has held since 2013.

Aras Kargo rejected the plan and offered to buy back the Austrian company's stake, saying Austrian Post was not the right partner for its envisaged international expansion.

But one week after Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern suggested the European Union end accession talks with Turkey, causing an outcry in Ankara, the company went a step further.

"The growing antipathy towards Austria is spreading among Aras Kargo employees as well," a holding company owned by Aras Kargo Chief Executive Evrim Aras said in a statement.

It added that staff had demonstrated against Austrian Post at several locations.

Aras said in the statement that she wanted Austrian Post to withdraw from her company completely. She did not elaborate on how much she was willing to pay for Austrian Post's stake.

Austrian Post reaffirmed its plan to increase its stake, which is part of its strategy to set itself up for tough international competition from companies such as Deutsche Post and Amazon.

"We expect CEO Evrim Aras to abide by the contract agreed in 2013," Chief Executive Georg Poelzl said in a statement.

Poelzl said that he had received positive signals from the Turkish authorities.

"Turkey has the greatest interest in ensuring that companies have confidence in the rule of law," he said.