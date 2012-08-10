* H1 sales up 3 percent to 1.2 billion euros

* EBIT up 14 percent to 92 million euros

* Reiterates outlook for flat to slightly rising 2012 sales (Adds details, background)

VIENNA, Aug 10 Austrian Post's first-half sales rose 3 percent, less than analysts had expected, as advertisers cut back on mail shots due to the weak economy, and the substitution of email for letter post continued.

The company reported sales of 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion for January-June, but boosted operating profit by 14 percent to 92 million euros, meeting expectations, as it imposed efficiency measures including performance-related pay.

Austrian Post said it still expected full-year sales to be flat or slightly up, helped by parcel deliveries of online sales, despite economic turbulence that was starting to bite.

"It can be assumed that the entire 2012 financial year will be impacted by a restrained economic environment," Chief Executive Georg Poelzl said in a statement on Friday.

"Nevertheless, we should succeed in achieving a stable or slightly rising revenue development on a comparable basis," he said, reiterating his goals of achieving a core profit margin of 10-12 percent and an improvement in pretax profit in 2012.

Austrian Post has operations in Germany, south east and eastern Europe as well as Austria, and has recently divested subsidiaries in the Netherlands and Belgium. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Cowell and Mark Potter)