VIENNA Aug 10 Austrian Post reported a 3.1 percent increase in first-half revenue and a 13.5 percent rise in operating profit, thanks to higher parcel volumes related to online shopping and efficiency measures including performance-related pay.

The company said on Friday January-June sales were 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were 92 million euros.

It reiterated its full-year outlook for flat or slightly improved sales, and said it continued to aim for a core profit margin of 10-12 percent and an improvement in EBIT.

"The impact of the challenging economic situation has become apparent," Austrian Post said in a statement. "Nevertheless, we should succeed in achieving a stable or slightly rising revenue development on a comparable basis." ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Cowell)